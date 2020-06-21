Japan's Akatsuki ties up with Netflix, Amazon for Indian animation

To be sure, having long been seen as an entirely kids genre, animation is slowly catching up with Indian audiences. Disney’s animation film The Lion King, voiced by Shah Rukh Khan, crossed the ₹155 crore mark last year, emerging as the highest grossing Hollywood animation flick in India. Netflix is gung-ho about the success of Indian animation original Mighty Little Bheem that it says had the largest launch of any preschool original and the second-largest launch of any kids’ original animated series on the service. Several traditional forms of media may find their expansion derailed but the Indian animation and VFX segment is estimated to grow to Rs. 156 billion by 2022 according to the Ficci-EY media and entertainment industry report 2020.