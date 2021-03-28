Japan to allow people to choose Covid-19 vaccine

Japan to allow people to choose Covid-19 vaccine1 min read . 04:13 PM IST
People in Japan will be given a choice of a coronavirus vaccine, a senior official in charge of the vaccination campaign, Fumiaki Kobayashi, said Sunday
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
People in Japan will be given a choice of a coronavirus vaccine, a senior official in charge of the vaccination campaign, Fumiaki Kobayashi, said Sunday
TOKYO : People in Japan will be given a choice of a coronavirus vaccine, a senior official in charge of the vaccination campaign, Fumiaki Kobayashi, said Sunday.
People in Japan will be given a choice of a coronavirus vaccine, a senior official in charge of the vaccination campaign, Fumiaki Kobayashi, said Sunday.
"We'll create an environment where people have a choice," the official said as quoted by the JIJI news agency.
"We'll create an environment where people have a choice," the official said as quoted by the JIJI news agency.
The government will publish information on which COVID-19 vaccines are available at each vaccination site, Kobayashi reportedly said.
Japan's vaccination campaign started in February with BioNTech/Pfizer jabs. In addition to Pfizer, the country is set to receive AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines as well.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.