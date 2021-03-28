Subscribe
Home >News >India >Japan to allow people to choose Covid-19 vaccine

Japan to allow people to choose Covid-19 vaccine

Visitors wearing protective face masks amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, walk underneath blooming cherry blossoms at Ueno Park in Tokyo, Japan, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
1 min read . 04:13 PM IST ANI

People in Japan will be given a choice of a coronavirus vaccine, a senior official in charge of the vaccination campaign, Fumiaki Kobayashi, said Sunday

TOKYO : People in Japan will be given a choice of a coronavirus vaccine, a senior official in charge of the vaccination campaign, Fumiaki Kobayashi, said Sunday.

People in Japan will be given a choice of a coronavirus vaccine, a senior official in charge of the vaccination campaign, Fumiaki Kobayashi, said Sunday.

"We'll create an environment where people have a choice," the official said as quoted by the JIJI news agency.

"We'll create an environment where people have a choice," the official said as quoted by the JIJI news agency.

The government will publish information on which COVID-19 vaccines are available at each vaccination site, Kobayashi reportedly said.

Japan's vaccination campaign started in February with BioNTech/Pfizer jabs. In addition to Pfizer, the country is set to receive AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines as well.

