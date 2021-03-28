Japan to allow people to choose Covid-19 vaccine

People in Japan will be given a choice of a coronavirus vaccine, a senior official in charge of the vaccination campaign, Fumiaki Kobayashi, said Sunday

The government will publish information on which COVID-19 vaccines are available at each vaccination site, Kobayashi reportedly said.

Japan's vaccination campaign started in February with BioNTech/Pfizer jabs. In addition to Pfizer, the country is set to receive AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines as well.

