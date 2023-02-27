Japan to invest ₹7,200 crores in Uttar Pradesh, HMI Group developing 30 hotels
A grand temple of Maryada Purushottam Shriram will also be built by January 2024 in Ayodhya, resulting in a boost to tourism in the state.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government's efforts of harnessing UP's tourism potential have not only led to an increased influx of domestic and foreign tourists but also will generate ample employment opportunities in tourist destinations, the statement said.
