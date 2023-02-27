Japan to invest 7,200 crores in Uttar Pradesh, HMI Group developing 30 hotels

The UP government received 397 proposals in the tourism sector including in the top 20 sectors. There is a possibility of investment of ₹98,193 crore through this. This will provide more than 2.60 lakh jobs, while 437 proposals were received in the hospitality sector. With this, about one lakh youth in Paschimanchal, Purvanchal, Madhyanchal and Bundelkhand will get employment, the statement added.