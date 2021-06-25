Japan to provide India $10 mn to help build cold chain facilities for vaccines

The US announced this month that it will donate more than 70 million doses of vaccines, from a stockpile, to countries across the world including India that had seen a surge in cases of covid19 as well as for generally inoculating populations against the pandemic. This comes as countries detect more variants of the coronavirus that have now been deemed more virulent. It is not yet clear which vaccines India is likely to get from the US which has said it has stockpiled doses of AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

