Japan to reduce COVID-19 quarantine period to 10 days from 14 days for people arriving from India1 min read . 05:44 AM IST
- Japan registered 2,134 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the country's total to 1,694,675, including 17,482 fatalities
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said that Japan will shorten its COVID-19 quarantine period from 14 to 10 days from next month starting 1 October.
At present, Japanese nationals and permanent residents must spend 14 days in quarantine, including three days in a government-designated facility, for those arriving from more than 40 high-risk countries, including Belgium, Cuba India, Turkey, Russia and Uzbekistan.
Katsunobu Kato said at a press conference, "Starting October 1, those who return to the country with a valid vaccination certificate will be exempt from staying in quarantine for the remaining four days if they test negative for the coronavirus on the tenth day of quarantine."
The official added that those arriving from high-risk regions requiring only three days of quarantine will longer have to undergo it.
The reason for the easing of restrictions is the satisfactory progress of the vaccination campaign, Kato said.
Japan registered 2,134 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the country's total to 1,694,675, including 17,482 fatalities.
*With inputs from agencies
