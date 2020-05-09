NEW DELHI : Tokyo has requested New Delhi to help Japanese companies resume operations in India, as the nationwide lockdown since 25 March to contain the covid-19 outbreak is being eased gradually.

This was conveyed by Japanese foreign minister Motegi Toshimitsu during a telephonic conversation with his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar on Thursday, the Japanese foreign ministry said in a statement.

“Minister Motegi expressed his gratitude for the support of the Indian government in the repatriation of Japanese nationals residing in India and requested continued cooperation for ensuring their safety, amid the spread of the novel coronavirus disease," the statement said.

Motegi “also requested cooperation for the resumption of activities by Japanese companies in India", it said, adding the two ministers shared the view to further cooperate in the repatriation of nationals staying in each other’s country. In the third phase of the lockdown, the Indian government has allowed some economic activities in areas with zero or very few covid-19 cases.

Japan, on its part, has extended a state of emergency till 31 May. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has promised to end restrictions earlier if the experts advised him to do so after the meeting of the coronavirus task force on 14 May, according to a Reuters report.

Japan is the third-largest foreign investor in India with presence across automobiles, electrical equipment, telecommunications, chemical, financial (insurance) and pharmaceuticals, the statement said.

“Japan is regarded as a key partner in India’s economic transformation. In the recent past, the India-Japan relationship has transformed to a partnership of great substance and purpose," said a note on India’s foreign ministry website. “Japan’s interest in India is increasing due to a variety of reasons, including India’s large and growing market, and its resources, especially human resources."

Japanese investments in India totalled over $32 billion between 2000 and September 2019, while 1,441 Japanese companies were registered in India as on October 2018, according to the latest joint survey by the Embassy of Japan in India and the Japan External Trade Organization. The number of Indian companies in Japan is over 100.

“Minister Motegi (also) expressed his intention to resume strongly advancing bilateral relations, particularly in terms of security and defence, including the follow-up on the Japan-India 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministerial Meeting, as well as the economy and economic cooperation, once the situation calms down," the statement said.

