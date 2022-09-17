Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Japan urges thousands in southwest to evacuate as Typhoon Nanmadol nears

Japan urges thousands in southwest to evacuate as Typhoon Nanmadol nears

This handout photo taken and released on September 17, 2022 by the Japan Meteorological Agency shows satellite imagery shows Typhoon Nanmadol located near the southern remote islands of Japan. 
1 min read . 03:38 PM ISTBloomberg

Japan’s southwestern Kagoshima City advised about 34,000 people to evacuate, public broadcaster NHK said, as the Japan Meteorological Agency warned of an approaching violent typhoon.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In a televised press conference, agency officials urged people to evacuate before nightfall, saying that the typhoon could bring bring stronger winds and heavier rain than most people have experienced. Typhoon Nanmadol is packing winds gusting up to 75 meters a second as it beats its way toward southern Kyushu. 

ANA Holdings and and Japan Airlines Co Ltd have begun canceling flights to and from Okinawa and Kyushu, with a broader region set to be affected on Sunday and Monday, according to the company websites.

Train services in the region are also expected to face severe delays and cancellations from Saturday to Tuesday, rail operator JR Kyushu said on its website. 

The typhoon is expected to approach Kyushu Saturday night and Sunday and then change course to the northeast, beating a path along Japan’s main island of Honshu, according to the Hong Kong Observatory. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

