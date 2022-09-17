Home / News / India / Japan urges thousands in southwest to evacuate as Typhoon Nanmadol nears
Japan urges thousands in southwest to evacuate as Typhoon Nanmadol nears
1 min read.03:38 PM ISTBloomberg
Japan’s southwestern Kagoshima City advised about 34,000 people to evacuate, public broadcaster NHK said, as the Japan Meteorological Agency warned of an approaching violent typhoon.
In a televised press conference, agency officials urged people to evacuate before nightfall, saying that the typhoon could bring bring stronger winds and heavier rain than most people have experienced. Typhoon Nanmadol is packing winds gusting up to 75 meters a second as it beats its way toward southern Kyushu.
ANA Holdings and and Japan Airlines Co Ltd have begun canceling flights to and from Okinawa and Kyushu, with a broader region set to be affected on Sunday and Monday, according to the company websites.
Train services in the region are also expected to face severe delays and cancellations from Saturday to Tuesday, rail operator JR Kyushu said on its website.
The typhoon is expected to approach Kyushu Saturday night and Sunday and then change course to the northeast, beating a path along Japan’s main island of Honshu, according to the Hong Kong Observatory.
