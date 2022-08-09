The report further informed that the Japanese designer was born in Hiroshima and was seven years old when the atomic bomb was dropped on the city while he was in a classroom and was reluctant to speak of the event in later life. Notably, in 2009, writing in the New York Times as part of a campaign to get then-U.S. President Barack Obama to visit the city, he said he did not want to be labelled as "the designer who survived" the bomb, the Reuters report said.