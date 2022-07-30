Japanese Encephalitis in Assam kills 3 more people, toll rises to 471 min read . Updated: 30 Jul 2022, 07:16 AM IST
Except for South Salmara, Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong, all the 32 other districts in the state are affected by the disease.
Except for South Salmara, Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong, all the 32 other districts in the state are affected by the disease.
Listen to this article
Three more people lost their lives due to Japanese Encephalitis in Assam on 29 July, taking the death toll to 47. In past 24 hours, seven new cases were reported in the northeastern state.