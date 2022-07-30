Three more people lost their lives due to Japanese Encephalitis in Assam on 29 July, taking the death toll to 47. In past 24 hours, seven new cases were reported in the northeastern state.

According to the the National Health Mission, till now 294 cases of the viral infection have been detected in the state. The date further states that one person each died in Barpeta, Chirang and Darrang.

Also, two fresh cases were reported from Jorhat, and one each from Bongaigaon, Charaideo, Darrang, Dibrugarh and Kokrajhar. Except for South Salmara, Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong, all the 32 other disctricts in the state are affected by the disease.

ASLO READ: Assam: Japanese Encephalitis claims 44 lives in the state so far

As per details, the highest 44 cases have been reported from Nagaon, followed by Jorhat (39) and Golaghat (34).

Citing the seriousness of the disease and its impact, all the nine medical colleges in the state, and 10 district hospitals have been kept ready with ICU and laboratory test facilities.

Japanese Encephalitis is a viral brain infection caused by mosquitoes. The infection rises especially during the monsoon flood season which starts in May and extends till October.

Recently, Assam was hit with floods and around 20 lakh people were affected and over 200 people also lost their lives in flood and landslide-related incidents.

With PTI inputs.