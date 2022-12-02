Japanese Encephalitis in India: Symptoms, causes and treatment. Check details

"The symptoms are usually very mild but rarely it can cause very severe symptoms affecting brain. It causes fever like symptoms, the person can also develop seizures, coma, paralytic attacks, behavioural disturbances, psychiatric issues. when a person develops Japanese Encephalitis of brain fever, the death rate is as high as 30% and those who recover, 30% to 50% of them are left with some permanent brain or psychiatric abnormalities throughout life," Dr Gupta added.