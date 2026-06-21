Japanese firm Kokuyo sets record by holding India's largest workplace chair yoga in Nagpur

Nagpur: Local residents, staff of government bodies, PSUs and private institutions gathered at various venues in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Sunday to perform asanas on the occasion of the 12th International Yoga Day.

A Japanese office furniture subsidiary claimed to have set a record by holding India's largest workplace chair yoga and wellness session at its manufacturing facility here, highlighting how everyday workplace products can enhance experiences and support the evolving needs of today's workforce.

Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) Nagpur circle also organised a yoga session in the city and at Gaimukh Temple complex at Lonar crater lake in Buldhana district.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the significance of the International Day of Yoga? ⌵ The International Day of Yoga, observed on June 21, aims to raise global awareness about the benefits of yoga as a holistic approach to healthy living, promoting physical health, mental well-being, and emotional balance. 2 Why did Kokuyo Workplace India host the largest workplace chair yoga session in Nagpur? ⌵ Kokuyo Workplace India aimed to highlight how everyday workplace products can enhance work experiences and support the evolving needs of today's workforce through their record-setting chair yoga session. 3 How does yoga support healthy aging according to its 2026 theme? ⌵ The 2026 theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing' emphasizes that yoga supports independence and engagement as people grow older, helping them maintain physical and mental health. 4 What types of activities were included in the yoga sessions organized in Nagpur? ⌵ The yoga sessions in Nagpur included various asanas, pranayama, and meditation, culminating in collective meditation and a Shanti Path to promote a healthy and positive lifestyle. 5 Should yoga be practiced only on special occasions like International Yoga Day? ⌵ No, yoga should not be confined to special occasions; it should be integrated into daily life as a practice that promotes flexibility, energy, and a calm, stress-free lifestyle.

Thousands of yoga practitioners attended a session themed 'Yogasan Hain Anupam' organised jointly by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and the district collector's office at Yashwant Stadium.

Mayor Nita Thakre, employees and officers of NMC and collectorate along with members of the public performed various yoga asanas.

Japanese office furniture major Kokuyo Workplace India Ltd said it brought together 594 employees and their family members, and claimed to have entered the Asia Book of Records by hosting India's largest workplace chair yoga and wellness session at its Nagpur manufacturing facility.

The company's Managing Director, Karan Sachdev, said, "At Kokuyo, we see seating as a critical enabler of workplace performance. From ergonomic task chairs designed to support comfort and posture to unique seating concepts that encourage movement and collaboration, our products are built around how people actually work."

"The chair yoga initiative reinforces a simple idea: everyday workplace products can do much more than serve a functional purpose. They can shape better work experiences and support the changing needs of today's workforce," he added.

Western Coalfields Limited organised mass yoga sessions at 152 locations across its operational areas for more than 30,000 officers, employees, and their family members, a WCL official said.

The objective of the campaign, held under the theme of 'Yoga for Health Ageing', was to promote it as a people's movement while encouraging a healthy, balanced and positive lifestyle.

WCL Chairman-cum-Managing Director Dr Hemant Sharad Pande led an event at the company's headquarters at Indora Parade Ground, Nagpur.

Water conservationist Uma Shankar Pandey joined the WCL family in the yoga session and inspired everyone to adopt a healthy and disciplined lifestyle.

Participants performed various yoga asanas, pranayama, and meditation. The programme concluded with collective meditation and a Shanti Path, reinforcing the message of a healthy, positive, and mindful way of life.

Sharad Pande said yoga is India's priceless cultural heritage, which has now been embraced across the world.