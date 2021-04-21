Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga calls off visit to India

In India, Suga was to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi for discussions on boosting bilateral collaboration in areas including outer space and cyber security, the Japan Times said. Through the meeting with Modi, Suga also planned to cement further a security framework consisting of Japan, India, Australia and the US — collectively known as the “Quad" — seen as a counterweight to China’s growing clout in the region, the report said. Japan and India have also decided to postpone their foreign and defense ministerial talks scheduled this weekend in Tokyo due to a rapid increase in coronavirus cases in India, it said.

