After a Japanese woman was allegedly groped and harassed by a group of men in Delhi on Holi , the city police arrested three persons including a juvenile as the video went viral on social media platforms. The footage was shot in an area of Paharganj, the cops said on Saturday.

The video showed a group of men smearing color on a foreigner, who seemed uncomfortable. It also showed one of the men smashing an egg on her head. She can be heard saying "bye bye" in the visuals.

Police said that the girl in the video is a Japanese tourist who was staying at Paharganj and departed for Bangladesh on Friday.

She has not even registered any complaint, neither called Delhi Police nor her country's embassy as confirmed by the official in response to an e-mail, a senior police officer said as quoted by news agency PTI.

Police have taken the notice of the video surfacing on the internet and were verifying whether it is of a recent incident or an old one, they said.

Sanjay Kumar Sain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) said, “People seen in the video have been identified as Paharganj residents. Three persons, including one juvenile, have been apprehended and questioned. They have confessed their involvement in the incident as seen in the video."

Later, the girl also tweeted from her Twitter handle that she has reached Bangladesh and was fit mentally and physically.

Police initiated action against the accused under the Delhi Police Act, however, further legal steps will be decided on merits and in accordance with the complaint by the girl, if any, PTI reported.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal had said she was issuing a notice to Delhi Police to examine the video and arrest the perpetrators.

"Very disturbing videos getting viral on social media showing sexual harassment with foreign nationals on Holi! I am issuing notice to Delhi Police to examine these videos and arrest the perpetrators! Completely shameful behaviour!" Maliwal tweeted on Friday.

The National Commission for Women too took the notice of the video and asked Delhi Police to register an FIR in the matter.

"@NCWIndia has taken cognizance. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @CPDelhi to immediately file FIR in the matter. NCW has also sought a fair and time-bound investigation in the matter. A detailed report must be apprised to the commission," the NCW said in a tweet.