Japanese woman molested on Holi leaves India, 3 held by Delhi Police | Watch2 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 10:16 AM IST
Delhi Police has taken the notice of the video surfacing on the internet and were verifying whether it is of a recent incident or an old one.
After a Japanese woman was allegedly groped and harassed by a group of men in Delhi on Holi, the city police arrested three persons including a juvenile as the video went viral on social media platforms. The footage was shot in an area of Paharganj, the cops said on Saturday.
