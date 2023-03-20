Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida who is in India on a two day visit, tried several Indian street food and from the pictures and videos shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi it seems, Kishida really liked it.

The visuals showed PM Modi and Kishida having a conversation over lassi. The two leaders even tried their hands at churning as the caterers appeared to explain the recipe of the famous Indian drink. Later, the two leaders also tried 'aam panna.' Japanese PM also tried 'gol-gappe', the common Indian street food known by different names across the country.

PM Narendra Modi shared a video on Facebook which showed Kishida eating gol-gappe. He shared the video alongside the caption, "My friend Japan PM Fumio Kishida enjoyed Gol-Gappas."

Before enjoying the Indian delicacies, the two leaders visited the Bal Bodhi Tree at Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi. PM Modi gifted a sapling of Bal Bodhi tree to PM Kishida, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

My friend PM @kishida230 enjoyed Indian snacks including Golgappas. pic.twitter.com/rXtQQdD7Ki — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2023

Earlier in the day, Kishida arrived in New Delhi for a two-day trip to India. The visiting Japanese PM held a meeting with PM Modi at the Hyderabad House. Kishida invited PM Modi for the G7 leaders meeting scheduled to be held in Hiroshima in May this year.

After the meeting, PM Modi in a joint press statement said, "Today Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida invited me to the G7 Leaders' Summit which will be held in Hiroshima in May. I thank him for this.

"I welcome Japanese PM Fumio Kishida to India. In the last one year, PM Fumio Kishida and I have met several times and every time I've felt his positivity and commitment to the India-Japan bilateral relationship. His today's visit will be beneficial to maintain this momentum," he added.

In a joint statement after meeting PM Modi, Kishida called India an "indispensable partner" of Japan. He said, “It gives me great pleasure to be able to unveil my new vision on the soil of India which is our indispensable partner in realising a free and open Indo-Pacific."

The two leaders spoke about challenges faced by the international community and decided to have close cooperation between G7 and G20 as the two countries are holding the presidencies of the summits, respectively. Kishida said that Japan affirmed its strong commitment to uphold the international order.

"PM Modi shared his thoughts on various themes in the international community, especially in areas of development finance, food & security, and climate energy, Kishida said.

In his remarks regarding strengthening the bilateral ties between the two nations, Kishida said that New India is Japan's special strategic global partner and a wide range of discussions took place regarding it.

Sharing details regarding the meeting with Kishida, PM Modi in a tweet wrote, "Held excellent talks with PM @kishida230. We discussed boosting India-Japan ties in sectors like defence, healthcare, technology, and other issues. We also discussed ways to increase competitiveness in logistics, food processing, MSME, textiles and more."

(With ANI inputs)