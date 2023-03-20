Japan's Fumio Kishida enjoys ‘gol-gappe’, 'lassi' ‘aam panna’ with PM Modi. See pics3 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 10:34 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi shared a video on Facebook which showed Kishida eating gol-gappe. He shared the video alongside the caption, 'My friend Japan PM Fumio Kishida enjoyed Gol-Gappas'
Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida who is in India on a two day visit, tried several Indian street food and from the pictures and videos shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi it seems, Kishida really liked it.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×