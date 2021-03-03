Home >News >India >Japan's service sector shrinks for 13th month as emergency weighs: Report
1 min read.Updated: 03 Mar 2021, 06:32 AM ISTReuters
The contraction hitting the services sector comes as a state of emergency for Tokyo and three surrounding prefectures put in place in part to take pressure off the nation's medical system is set to end on Sunday
Japan's services sector extended declines in February for a 13th straight month, as business activity was hit by curbs put in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, leading to weak demand.
