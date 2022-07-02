Jasprit Bumrah breaks world record; Stuart Broad concedes 35 runs in an over

Jasprit Bumrah breaks world record; Stuart Broad concedes 35 runs in an over2 min read . 05:34 PM IST
Stuart Broad doesn’t have a pleasant memory with India. In the 2007 T20 World Cup, Yuvraj Singh hit six sixes in Stuart Broad's over.
At Edgbaston on July 2, Jasprit Bumrah created a new world record as England bowler Stuart Broad conceded 35 runs in one. Stand-in India skipper Bumrah scored 29 runs off the bat in an over from Broad that also contained five wides and a no-ball hammered for six. 28 runs were the previous record for the most runs scored in a test over. In the 145-year history of the Test format, it happened only thrice.
At the start of the 84th over, India was 377-9, and tailender Bumrah was captaining the team for the first time in place of Rohit Sharma, who was unable to play due to COVID-19. In the next delivery, a bouncer flew over wicketkeeper Sam Billings' head for five wides after Bumrah hooked the opening ball of the over for four off a top edge.
Then, off yet another top edge, came the six from a no-ball, good for a total of seven runs. The next delivery from Broad, a full toss that nearly qualified as a no-ball due to height, was blasted through mid-on for four. Before Bumrah lifted himself off his feet and smashed another boundary, an edged four to fine leg propelled India past the 400-mark.
Bumrah then shattered the Test over record with a hooked six off deep backward square leg, and Broad failed to run out Mohammad Siraj, so the over concluded with a jumbled single.
Stuart Broad doesn’t have a pleasant memory with India. In the 2007 T20 World Cup, Yuvraj Singh hit six sixes in Stuart Broad's over. Yuvraj destroyed Broad in the 19th over of India's inning, hitting him for six sixes and pushing India's total beyond the 200-run barrier.
Most Test runs conceded in an over (runs, player, bowler, match, venue, season):
35 - Jasprit Bumrah (4, 5w, 7nb, 6, 4, 4, 4, 6, 1) Stuart Broad IND v ENG Birmingham 2022
28 - Brian Lara (4, 6, 4, 4, 4) Robin Peterson WIS v RSA Johannesburg 2003-04
28 - George Bailey (4, 6, 2, 4, 6, 6) James Anderson AUS v ENG Perth 2013-14
28 - Keshav Maharaj (4, 4, 4, 6, 6, 4b) Joe Root RSA v ENG Port Elizabeth 2019-20
(With agency inputs)
