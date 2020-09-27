Jaswant Singh, key BJP face during Vajpayee era, passes away

Singh, had been ill after a fall at his home in August 2014 and was admitted to the Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi. He had been in and out of the hospital and was admitted again in June this year, according to a news report by PTI. "It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Hon’ble Major Jaswant Singh (Retd), former Cabinet inister of Government of India at 0655 hours on 27 September 2020. He was admitted on 25 Jun 2020 and being treated for Sepsis with Multiorgan Dysfunction Syndrome and effects of Severe Head Injury old (Optd) had a Cardiac arrest this morning," the hospital said in a statement.