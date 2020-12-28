Javadekar hoists International Blue Flag at 8 beaches across India

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday virtually hoisted the international blue flags in eight beaches across the country.

These beaches are Kappad (Kerala), Shivrajpur (Gujarat), Ghoghla (Diu), Kasarkod and Padubidri (Karnataka), Rushikonda (Andhra Pradesh), Golden (Odisha) and Radhanagar (Andaman & Nicobar Islands). The Flags were also simultaneously hoisted on these beaches physically by state ministers and senior officials of the respective state and Union territories.

India secured the International Blue Flag Certification for these beaches on 6 October when an International Jury comprising of member organizations UNEP, UNWTO, UNESCO, IUCN, ILS, FEE etc. announced the award at Copenhagen, Denmark.

Blue Flag certification is a globally recognised eco-label accorded by "Foundation for Environment Education in Denmark" based on 33 stringent criteria.

Terming it a "proud moment" for the country, Javadekar had said the certification is a global recognition of India's conservation and sustainable development efforts.

While hosting the flag, Javadekar said that neat and clean beaches are an indicator that the coastal environment is in good health and the Blue Flag certification is a global recognition of India's conservation and sustainable development efforts.

The Environment Minister further informed that hundred more such beaches will be made Blue Flag in the coming 3-4 years and highlighted that cleaning beaches needs to be a made a “Jan Andolan" not only for its aesthetic value and tourism prospects but more importantly towards reducing the menace of marine litter and making coastal environment sustainable.

The government had on September 18 recommended these eight beaches for the coveted international eco-label.

Japan, South Korea and the UAE are the only other Asian nations who have been conferred with a couple of Blue Flag beaches.

A Blue Flag beach is an eco-tourism model endeavouring to provide the tourists or beachgoers clean and hygienic bathing water, facilities, safe and healthy environment and sustainable development of the area.

Blue Flag beaches are considered the cleanest beaches of the world, the ministry had said earlier.

India began its humble journey in 2018 for development of pilot beaches (one each in coastal states/UTs) and presented the first set of eight beaches for the certification for the ensuing tourist season 2020.

