Javed Ahmed Matto, wanted Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist nabbed in Delhi
Javed Ahmed Mattoo went underground after an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir
Delhi Police's special cell on Thursday arrested wanted Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Javed Ahmed Mattoo from the national capital. Javed Ahmed Mattoo is wanted for various terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and was carrying a bounty of ₹10 lakh. The Delhi police officials informed that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched a search operation against Javed Ahmed Mattoo in several terror cases.