comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 04 2024 15:53:14
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.25 -0.78%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 317.10 3.54%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 452.55 -0.73%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 475.80 -0.31%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 795.65 1.83%
Business News/ News / India/  Javed Ahmed Matto, wanted Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist nabbed in Delhi
Back Back

Javed Ahmed Matto, wanted Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist nabbed in Delhi

 Livemint

Javed Ahmed Mattoo went underground after an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

Delhi Police said that Javed Ahmed Mattoo is wanted in 11 terrorist cases in Jammu and Kashmir (HT)Premium
Delhi Police said that Javed Ahmed Mattoo is wanted in 11 terrorist cases in Jammu and Kashmir (HT)

Delhi Police's special cell on Thursday arrested wanted Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Javed Ahmed Mattoo from the national capital. Javed Ahmed Mattoo is wanted for various terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and was carrying a bounty of 10 lakh. The Delhi police officials informed that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched a search operation against Javed Ahmed Mattoo in several terror cases.

As per the officials, Javed Ahmed Mattoo went underground after an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. The police department received a tip-off that Mattoo may visit Delhi to pick up an ammunition consignment. Delhi Police laid the trap accordingly and kept a close watch on all the suspected areas. The terrorist was arrested on Thursday.

Delhi Police said that Javed Ahmed Mattoo is wanted in 11 terrorist cases in Jammu and Kashmir. The security forces were behind him in the valley and he fled to Nepal after getting instructions from Pakistan's ISI. The police claimed that Mattoo has visited Pakistan several times and remained in touch with its agencies.

Javed Ahmed Mattoo came to Delhi to obtain more arms and ammunition in order to launch fresh attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, the police sources said.

Terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir

The arrest of the high-profile terrorist comes as the terror-related incidents seem to be back in Jammu and Kashmir. In the past few days, security forces engaged with terrorists several times, and the search operation is still on in the valley.

Last month, two Army vehicles were ambushed in the Dera ki Gali area of the Rajouri district. Four Indian Army soldiers were killed in the attack while 3 others were injured. The incident also led to some impulsive decisions by the Army as they arrested some civilians after the incidents and three of them died in custody.

On Wednesday, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir and the matter is being handled by the teams of police, Army, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials. "Encounter has started at Hadigam area of Kulgam district. Kulgam Police, Army, and CRPF are on the job," Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 04 Jan 2024, 08:27 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App