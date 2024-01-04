Javed Ahmed Matto, wanted Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist nabbed in Delhi

Delhi Police's special cell on Thursday arrested wanted Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Javed Ahmed Mattoo from the national capital. Javed Ahmed Mattoo is wanted for various terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and was carrying a bounty of ₹10 lakh. The Delhi police officials informed that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched a search operation against Javed Ahmed Mattoo in several terror cases. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the officials, Javed Ahmed Mattoo went underground after an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. The police department received a tip-off that Mattoo may visit Delhi to pick up an ammunition consignment. Delhi Police laid the trap accordingly and kept a close watch on all the suspected areas. The terrorist was arrested on Thursday.

Delhi Police said that Javed Ahmed Mattoo is wanted in 11 terrorist cases in Jammu and Kashmir. The security forces were behind him in the valley and he fled to Nepal after getting instructions from Pakistan's ISI. The police claimed that Mattoo has visited Pakistan several times and remained in touch with its agencies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Javed Ahmed Mattoo came to Delhi to obtain more arms and ammunition in order to launch fresh attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, the police sources said.

Terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir The arrest of the high-profile terrorist comes as the terror-related incidents seem to be back in Jammu and Kashmir. In the past few days, security forces engaged with terrorists several times, and the search operation is still on in the valley.

Last month, two Army vehicles were ambushed in the Dera ki Gali area of the Rajouri district. Four Indian Army soldiers were killed in the attack while 3 others were injured. The incident also led to some impulsive decisions by the Army as they arrested some civilians after the incidents and three of them died in custody. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Wednesday, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir and the matter is being handled by the teams of police, Army, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials. "Encounter has started at Hadigam area of Kulgam district. Kulgam Police, Army, and CRPF are on the job," Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.

