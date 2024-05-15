Javed Akhtar slams Israel after ex-Indian Army officer gets killed in Gaza: ‘He was there to bring peace'
Screenwriter and poet Javed Akhtar on Wednesday slammed Israel after retired Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale was killed in war-torn Rafah in Gaza. The retired Indian Army officer joined the United Nations as a Security Coordination Officer in the UN Department of Safety and Security (DSS) two months ago. Notably, this is the ‘first international casualty’ for the world body since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas conflict.