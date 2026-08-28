Javelin anti-tank system: What are its features? Key details of India’s plans to sign $45.7 million deal with the US

India is set to acquire the US-manufactured Javelin anti-tank missile system, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said on Friday, signalling a potential boost to defence ties between New Delhi and Washington. The proposed sale of the Javelin system to India is valued at $45.7 million, according to Hindustan Times.

"BIG news! India plans to buy the battle-tested Javelin anti-tank system," Gor said in a post on X.

Gor also cited remarks by US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth at the May 2026 Shangri-La Dialogue, stating the planned acquisition could pave the way for India and the US to jointly manufacture the Javelin system, as defence ties between the two countries reach "record high levels".

“Just as @secwar highlighted at the May 2026 Shangri-La Dialogue, this is a great step forward in the U.S.-India defense relationship and opens the door to co-production possibilities. The engagement between our two nations is at record high levels!” Gor further stated.

Key features of the Javelin anti-tank system The Javelin is a man-portable anti-tank missile system developed jointly by Lockheed Martin and RTX to destroy armoured vehicles. It has been extensively used by the US military and allied forces, as per ANI.

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Designed to be fired from the shoulder, the system has an automated guidance capability that enables the missile to follow and engage the designated target after launch. This allows the operator to move to a safer position and reduce the risk of enemy counterfire. Troops can also change positions after firing or reload the system to tackle another target.

The missile is designed to follow a top-attack flight path, rising above the target before striking its more vulnerable upper armour. The operator identifies and selects the target using a cursor, following which the command launch unit transmits a lock-on-before-launch signal to the missile.

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Another key feature is its soft-launch capability, which allows the Javelin to be fired from enclosed locations such as buildings and bunkers without exposing the operator to the hazards associated with conventional missile launches.

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The system was developed for the US Army and Marine Corps and is manufactured by the Javelin Joint Venture, a collaboration between Lockheed Martin’s facility in Orlando, Florida, and Raytheon’s operation in Tucson, Arizona.

100 missiles, 25 launch units and more The development comes as India continues to increase its purchases of American defence equipment. In November 2025, the US State Department cleared a possible USD 93 million deal with India for up to 100 Javelin systems and 216 Excalibur precision-guided artillery projectiles.

India is already equipped with Excalibur ammunition for its M777 howitzers.

Last year, India and the United States signed a framework for an expanded defence partnership focused on improving interoperability across domains including land, maritime, air, space and cyberspace. Over the years, India has also procured several American defence systems, such as Apache and Chinook helicopters, C-17 and C-130J transport aircraft, P-8I maritime surveillance aircraft and M777 howitzers.

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) had welcomed the proposed Javelin sale to India in November, saying the deal would advance Washington’s foreign policy and national security interests. According to the agency, the agreement would deepen the strategic partnership between the US and India while strengthening the security of a key defence partner that plays an important role in promoting political stability, peace and economic development in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia.

“The Government of India has requested to buy one hundred (100) FGM-148 Javelin rounds; one (1) Javelin FGM-148 missile, fly-to-buy; and twenty-five (25) Javelin Lightweight Command Launch Units (LwCLU) or Javelin Block 1 Command Launch Units (CLU),” the DSCA said in a statement.