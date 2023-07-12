The highly anticipated film Jawaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, released its prevue on Monday that is 10 July, creating a buzz across the internet. The prevue quickly became a trending topic, with social media users expressing their excitement and praising the film directed by Atlee Kumar.

Produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawaan will release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The film features music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, lyrics by Kumaar and guest lyricist Irshad Kamil, dialogues by Sumit Arora, and screenplay by Atlee and S. Ramanagirivasan.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan tweeted, "Pathan jawan ban gaya", he mentioned that he loved it. He praised the film and emphasised the importance of experiencing such movies in theatres. Salman Khan mentioned that he would definitely watch it on the first day of its release, expressing his excitement and satisfaction with the trailer.