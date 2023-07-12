Business News/ News / India/ ‘Jawaan' prevue: Bollywood actors Salman Khan, Neil Nitin all praise for Shah Rukh Khan
‘Jawaan' prevue: Bollywood actors Salman Khan, Neil Nitin all praise for Shah Rukh Khan
2 min read12 Jul 2023, 10:37 AM IST
Edited By Fareha Naaz
The highly anticipated film Jawaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, released its prevue on Monday, creating a buzz online.
The highly anticipated film Jawaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, released its prevue on Monday that is 10 July, creating a buzz across the internet. The prevue quickly became a trending topic, with social media users expressing their excitement and praising the film directed by Atlee Kumar.
Produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawaan will release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The film features music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, lyrics by Kumaar and guest lyricist Irshad Kamil, dialogues by Sumit Arora, and screenplay by Atlee and S. Ramanagirivasan.
Bollywood actor Salman Khan tweeted, "Pathan jawan ban gaya", he mentioned that he loved it. He praised the film and emphasised the importance of experiencing such movies in theatres. Salman Khan mentioned that he would definitely watch it on the first day of its release, expressing his excitement and satisfaction with the trailer.
Bollywood actor, Neil Nitin Mukesh expressed his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan with a tweet saying, “Simply mind-blowing."
Samina Shaikh, the Entertainment News Video Head at MirchiPlus, tweeted about her fascination with Shah Rukh Khan's walk in a red and black outfit, only to later discover his bald look. She mentioned Deepika Padukone as his lucky charm, implying her cameo in the film. Samina found it interesting to see Sanya Malhotra and Nayanthara in the movie, drawing a comparison to Charlie's Angels as a possible Bollywood homage.
Twitter users flooded the platform with their reactions, expressing that Jawaan surpassed their expectations. Some highlighted the intense looks of Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi, praising their performances. Others praised the refreshing female rap portion in the film's song and lauded Nayanthara's potential Bollywood debut.
One of the social media user tweeted, “Booom #Jawan is a dynamite …. This one looking Massive & Dhamakedar," expressing delight and excitement over the release.
Netizens eagerly await the release of Jawaan on September 7, with many hailing Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen and anticipating exceptional performances from Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.
Jawaan marks Atlee's Bollywood debut as a director, following his success in the Tamil cinema with blockbusters like Theri, Mersal, and Bigil alongside Thalapathy Vijay. Nayanthara, known for her successful ventures in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema, will also make her Bollywood debut with this action-packed film, reported DNA.
