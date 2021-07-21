Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya selection test (JNVST) date for Class 6 announced

The Education Ministry on Wednesday announced the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2021 date for admission to Class 6.

The selection test for admission to class 6 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) will be conducted on August 11.

"Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test-2021 for the selection of students for admission to Class VI for the session 2021-22 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in all States and UTs will be conducted on 11th August 2021 by following all safety precautions/COVID protocols," the ministry said in a tweet.

JNVST is held for admission to the centrally-run Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs). As many as 24,17,009 candidates have registered for JNVST 2021.

The education ministry said that the test will be conducted for the selection of 47,320 candidates in 11,182 centres. A total of 2,41,7009 candidates have registered for the selection test.

The Ministry of Education in a social media post said: "Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test-2021 for the selection of students for admission to Class-VI for the session 2021-22 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in all States and UTs will be conducted on 11th August, 2021 by following all safety precautions/COVID protocols."

The JNV Class 6 selection test is conducted in English, Hindi and the regional languages of each state. The selection test is held for a duration of two hours and has three sections with 80 objective type questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The three sections are Mental Ability, Arithmetic Test and Language Test.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.