The Union ministry of education informed on Friday will resume offline classes for students of standard 9 to 12 with up to 50% capacity.

"Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has decided to re-open the JNVs upto 50% capacity, in a phased manner for classes 9 to 12, as per the notification of states and UTs which have permitted re-opening of schools by following approved SOP for opening schools. From August 31, students will be permitted to attend the classes and stay in the hostel, only with parents' consent," said the ministry in a statement.

"Provision of online education will also continue. Arrangement is also in place for providing support to ensure mental and physical health and well-being of students through proper counselling," it added.

JNVs are fully residential, co-educational schools affiliated to the CBSE. Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, an autonomous organisation under the education ministry, manages these schools.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.