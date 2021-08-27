Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas to reopen for classes 9 to 12 from 31 August: Govt

"Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has decided to re-open the JNVs upto 50% capacity, in a phased manner for classes 9 to 12, as per the notification of states and UTs which have permitted re-opening of schools by following approved SOP for opening schools. From August 31, students will be permitted to attend the classes and stay in the hostel, only with parents' consent," said the ministry in a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}