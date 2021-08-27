Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas to reopen for classes 9 to 12 from 31 August: Govt

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas to reopen for classes 9 to 12 from 31 August: Govt

Premium
The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas will follow the same notifications and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the states or
1 min read . 08:19 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Sneha

Students will be allowed to attend the classes and stay in the hostel, only with the consent of their parents

The Union ministry of education informed on Friday will resume offline classes for students of standard 9 to 12 with up to 50% capacity.

The Union ministry of education informed on Friday will resume offline classes for students of standard 9 to 12 with up to 50% capacity.

"Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has decided to re-open the JNVs upto 50% capacity, in a phased manner for classes 9 to 12, as per the notification of states and UTs which have permitted re-opening of schools by following approved SOP for opening schools. From August 31, students will be permitted to attend the classes and stay in the hostel, only with parents' consent," said the ministry in a statement. 

"Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has decided to re-open the JNVs upto 50% capacity, in a phased manner for classes 9 to 12, as per the notification of states and UTs which have permitted re-opening of schools by following approved SOP for opening schools. From August 31, students will be permitted to attend the classes and stay in the hostel, only with parents' consent," said the ministry in a statement. 

"Provision of online education will also continue. Arrangement is also in place for providing support to ensure mental and physical health and well-being of students through proper counselling," it added. 

"Provision of online education will also continue. Arrangement is also in place for providing support to ensure mental and physical health and well-being of students through proper counselling," it added. 

JNVs are fully residential, co-educational schools affiliated to the CBSE. Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, an autonomous organisation under the education ministry, manages these schools.

JNVs are fully residential, co-educational schools affiliated to the CBSE. Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, an autonomous organisation under the education ministry, manages these schools.

 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!