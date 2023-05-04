JNPA Port sets global benchmark with record 22-hour container turnaround time

JNPA Port sets global benchmark with record 22-hour container turnaround time1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 04:50 PM IST
JNPA credits its accomplishments to a series of measures aimed at reducing dwell time, such as enhancing terminal operators’ operational efficiency, bolstering landside rail and road connectivity, and implementing a Centralised Parking Plaza
New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), India’s leading container port, has achieved a global milestone in container cargo handling with a remarkable turnaround time (TAT) of only 22 hours, the World Bank’s 2023 Logistics Performance Index (LPI) Report said.
