JNPA Port sets global benchmark with record 22-hour container turnaround time

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), India’s leading container port, has achieved a global milestone in container cargo handling with a remarkable turnaround time (TAT) of only 22 hours, the World Bank’s 2023 Logistics Performance Index (LPI) Report said.

This success follows JNPA’s record-breaking handling of 6.05 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in the 2022-23 fiscal year, surpassing its previous high just a month earlier.

JNPA credits its accomplishments to a series of measures aimed at reducing dwell time, such as enhancing terminal operators’ operational efficiency, bolstering landside rail and road connectivity, and implementing a Centralised Parking Plaza (CPP). Additionally, the port has digitized processes, streamlined berthing and unberthing procedures for vessels, and deployed extra tugs to ensure seamless vessel transitions.

Sanjay Sethi, JNPA Chairman, expressed excitement over the World Bank data, highlighting that JNPA’s efficiency outperforms numerous countries. Sethi and the Deputy Chairman congratulated the team on this significant achievement, reiterating their commitment to further reducing logistics costs and time for the EXIM trade.

The LPI report evaluates countries’ trade logistics performance across six dimensions: clearance process efficiency, quality of trade and transport-related infrastructure, ease of arranging competitively priced shipments, competence and quality of logistics services, ability to track and trace consignments, and frequency of on-time consignee deliveries.