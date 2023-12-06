The Lok Sabha passed the Jammu & Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 on Wednesday. While speaking on the bill, Union Home Minister called the Article-370 as the root cause of terrorism. In his Lok Sabha speech, the Union Home Minister pointed out towards two mistakes of former Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru that was made at the time of partition.

He said that the decision to declare a ceasefire and taking the internal issue to the UN was the two major mistakes of former PM Nehru due to which Kashmiris suffered the most. Here are the top quotes from Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speech at Lok Sabha today.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "Two mistakes that happened due to the decision of (former PM) Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru due to which Kashmir had to suffer for many years. The first is to declare a ceasefire - when our army was winning, the ceasefire was imposed. If there had been a ceasefire after three days, PoK would have been a part of India today... The second is to take our internal issue to the UN.

-JK bill seeks to give representation in assembly to those who had to leave Kashmir due to terrorism: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

-One of 2 bills on Jammu and Kashmir seeks to nominate two Kashmiri Migrant community members, including a woman, to assembly, he said.

-Congress has done greatest harm to Other Backward Classes: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha. PM Narendra Modi has been working relentlessly for welfare of backward classes, Shah said in Lok Sabha today.

