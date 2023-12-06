From Nehru's '2 mistakes' to calling Article-370 terrorism's root cause, here's what Amit Shah said in Lok Sabha today
The Lok Sabha passed the Jammu & Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 on Wednesday. While speaking on the bill, Union Home Minister called the Article-370 as the root cause of terrorism.
In his Lok Sabha speech, the Union Home Minister pointed out towards two mistakes of former Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru that was made at the time of partition.