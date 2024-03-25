JNUSU: ‘Safety of women, fund cuts as priority..’ says Dhananjay, first elected Dalit president from Left | 10 points
JNU election: Left panel swept JNU polls, living up to its reputation as a Left bastion. ABVP initially led on all central panel posts but faced defeat in the end.
JNU election: The Left party achieved a landslide victory in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students' Union Election, securing all four seats. The election took place on Friday, March 22 this year, marking the return of the students' union after a four-year hiatus. Here are the top ten updates about the JNUSU results: