Jawan at Burj Khalifa: Memes galore as Shah Rukh Khan's movie takes forever to release trailer1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 02:19 PM IST
Jawan trailer: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan trailer to be unveiled at Dubai's Burj Khalifa on this date; Netizens post hilarious memes due to long wait.
Jawan trailer: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be launching the trailer of his much-anticipated film "Jawan" on 31 August and meet his fans at Dubai's Burj Khalifa. According to the makers, ‘Jawan’ is a high-octane action thriller that “outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society".
The 58-year-old superstar also asked his fans to dress in "colour of love" red for the occasion. The official trailer announcement date at the end of the song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya which was released today.
“There are so many stories behind this song….but stories are for the 31st when the trailer comes out….for now just dance with me…."
The film is set to release on 7 September, however, till now, the trailer of the film is not out yet. Fan have been eagerly waiting for the trailer to come out. There have been were speculation that the trailer could be after Sunday after the Karan Johar who is SRK's close friend dropped an Instagram post. His Instagram post read, “I just saw the trailer of the century !!!! #iykyk." Netizens have filled social media platform X (formerly Twitter) as the the trailer is taking forever to release.