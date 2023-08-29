Jawan trailer: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be launching the trailer of his much-anticipated film "Jawan" on 31 August and meet his fans at Dubai's Burj Khalifa. According to the makers, ‘Jawan’ is a high-octane action thriller that “outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the makers, “Jawan" is a high-octane action thriller that “outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society".

On 28 August, SRK posted on his social media channel and said "Jawan ka jashn main aapke saath na manau yeh ho nahin sakta. Aa raha hoon main Burj Khalifa on 31st August at 9 pm and celebrate JAWAN with me. And since love is the most beautiful feeling in the world, toh pyaar ke rang mein rang jao and lets wear red...what say? READYYYY! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 58-year-old superstar also asked his fans to dress in "colour of love" red for the occasion. The official trailer announcement date at the end of the song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya which was released today.

“There are so many stories behind this song….but stories are for the 31st when the trailer comes out….for now just dance with me…."

The film is set to release on 7 September, however, till now, the trailer of the film is not out yet. Fan have been eagerly waiting for the trailer to come out. There have been were speculation that the trailer could be after Sunday after the Karan Johar who is SRK's close friend dropped an Instagram post. His Instagram post read, “I just saw the trailer of the century !!!! #iykyk." Netizens have filled social media platform X (formerly Twitter) as the the trailer is taking forever to release. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till now only a two-minute ‘prevue’ has been released and songs "Not Ramaiya Vastvaiya" "Zinda Banda" and "Chaleya" are out

The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Helmed by Atlee, ‘Jawan’ stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra appear in pivola roles. The film is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Gupta under the production banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}