Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited action thriller, Jawan, has finally hit the big screens and is off to an electrifying start at the box office. Early estimates suggest that Jawan might just become the biggest Bollywood opener of all time, setting new records in the industry.

The excitement surrounding Jawan reached a fever pitch as fans and industry insiders attended early screenings and took to social media to express their exhilaration. Positive reviews have been pouring in, indicating that the film has lived up to its massive expectations.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the action-thriller is anticipated to amass a staggering ₹75 crore on its opening day across all language versions in India, and it's noteworthy that this release falls on a Thursday. In terms of early shows, the Hindi version exhibited an initial 46% occupancy, a figure that is projected to increase throughout the day. On the film's opening day, morning show occupancy stood at 43%, with the NCR region recording a 42% occupancy rate. Kolkata led the nation in terms of morning show attendance, boasting an impressive 66% occupancy, while Hyderabad followed closely with a 62% attendance rate.

One remarkable sign of Jawan's success is its astonishing ticket sales on its opening day. According to film trade expert Taran Adarsh, Jawan has sold over a whopping 14 lakh tickets, surpassing even the record set by Shah Rukh Khan's previous release, Pathaan.

As of the noon update on Day 1, the nett box office collections for Jawan at major national cinema chains stand at:

PVR Inox: ₹15.60 crore

Cinepolis: ₹3.75 crore

This puts the early box office total for Jawan at an impressive ₹19.35 crore. While these figures are undoubtedly noteworthy, let's provide some context by comparing them to other recent blockbuster releases:

Pathaan: ₹27.02 crore

KGF 2 (Hindi): ₹22.15 crore

War: ₹19.67 crore