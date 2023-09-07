Jawan Box Office collection Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller makes a strong opening. Here's how much it earned1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 05:18 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan makes a strong debut but Pathaan remains the leader in the opening day showdown.
Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited action thriller, Jawan, has finally hit the big screens and is off to an electrifying start at the box office. Early estimates suggest that Jawan might just become the biggest Bollywood opener of all time, setting new records in the industry.
Jawan has made a strong debut, holding its ground among these successful releases. However, Pathaan remains the leader in this opening day showdown.
As the day unfolds, it will be fascinating to see whether Jawan can maintain its momentum and emerge as the reigning champion at the box office. With Shah Rukh Khan's star power and the positive buzz surrounding the film, Jawan has the potential to achieve remarkable success in the coming days.