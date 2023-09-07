‘Masterpiece’: Jawan first reviews are out, Shah Rukh Khan’s movie ‘one of the best’ films ever; watch fans celebrate2 min read 07 Sep 2023, 07:48 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan's film ‘Jawan’ premiered at 5 AM and is expected to surpass his previous blockbuster 'Pathaan'. Positive reviews and fan reactions have been pouring in, with fans praising the film's mass appeal and SRK's performance.
Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan premiered today at 5 AM (yes, you read that right), smashing records even before its release. Now, it seems 2023 belongs to SRK as, after Pathaan minted ₹1,000 crore, Jawan looks all set to top Khan’s all-time-blockbuster. The first reviews and reactions are out. Let’s have a look.
Some fans started sharing their reactions after watching half of it. “Till Now Jawan movie is for both Class & Mass Audience. South Indian Massy flavour & North Indian Classy Flavour," came from one user.
Jawan, according to one user, is “not just best action movie of SRK but also the best screenplay by any action director till date. The emotions & the characters playing their roles! Its an Atlee Master piece."
“Watched #jawan and oh boy #srk has nailed it. Alter essence of mass entertainment will be the talk of Bollywood. Clean entertainer and go watch it and celebrate king khan," wrote one fan.
One fan, while calling SRK “terrific", wrote, “FIRST HALF Blockbuster." “One word review - MEGA BLOCK BUSTER #Jawan is a proper massy movie with great action sequence, awesome visuals, SRK in action avatar is the best thing u will ever see," wrote one user while praising Nayanthara’s portrayal of a cop.
Some fans shared video clips that showed housefull shows early in the morning. Fans were seen dancing and celebrating in front of packed theatres.