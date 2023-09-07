Shah Rukh Khan's film ‘Jawan’ premiered at 5 AM and is expected to surpass his previous blockbuster 'Pathaan'. Positive reviews and fan reactions have been pouring in, with fans praising the film's mass appeal and SRK's performance.

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan premiered today at 5 AM (yes, you read that right), smashing records even before its release. Now, it seems 2023 belongs to SRK as, after Pathaan minted ₹1,000 crore, Jawan looks all set to top Khan's all-time-blockbuster. The first reviews and reactions are out. Let's have a look.

One of the first reactions comes from renowned casting director Mukesh Chhabra. While calling it "Massy with a message", he said, "Jawan was an emotional roller coaster…it moved me and gave me goosebumps. One of the best Bollywood and Pan india films I have seen."

Jawan reviews and fans' reactions kept coming because of early morning shows. "Never seen Before Craze for any Bollywood star. Jawan came to creat history at box office. Biggest blockbuster of bollywood industry. CRAZE for #Jawan is unmatchable. Even in early morning," came from one social media user.

Some fans started sharing their reactions after watching half of it. "Till Now Jawan movie is for both Class & Mass Audience. South Indian Massy flavour & North Indian Classy Flavour," came from one user.

Jawan, according to one user, is "not just best action movie of SRK but also the best screenplay by any action director till date. The emotions & the characters playing their roles! Its an Atlee Master piece."

"Watched #jawan and oh boy #srk has nailed it. Alter essence of mass entertainment will be the talk of Bollywood. Clean entertainer and go watch it and celebrate king khan," wrote one fan.

One fan, while calling SRK "terrific", wrote, "FIRST HALF Blockbuster." "One word review - MEGA BLOCK BUSTER #Jawan is a proper massy movie with great action sequence, awesome visuals, SRK in action avatar is the best thing u will ever see," wrote one user while praising Nayanthara's portrayal of a cop.

Some fans shared video clips that showed housefull shows early in the morning. Fans were seen dancing and celebrating in front of packed theatres.

Reactions are not restricted to Mumbai only. Fans shared videos of people gathering in numbers in other parts of India.