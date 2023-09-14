‘Jawan is indeed about…’: Read Shah Rukh Khan's response to fan's daughter

'Jawan' celebrates the strength of female characters. From fighting the goons to ruling the screen with emotional scenes, the women of Shah Rukh's 'Jawan' undoubtedly acted as catalysts in making the film a blockbuster.

Shah Rukh Khan's recent film 'Jawan' is smashing records at the box office. Apart from SRK's performance, the blockbuster has been receiving widespread appreciation from audiences for various reasons. The Badshah of Bollywood's latest film also celebrates the strength of female characters. Recently, a fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a heartfelt painting created by their daughter, using pink to symbolise girl power in the movie.

The audience is quite impressed to see the terrific portrayal of women characters in 'Jawan'.

"After coming from our second Jawan show, my 11-year-old daughter went straight to her room and started painting. After a couple of hours, she came up with this. She says she loved Vikram Rathore. What about pink? She says Jawan is about girl power. anything to say senior @iamsrk," the fan wrote.

In response, he wrote, "She has got it right… #Jawan is indeed about girl power. Vikram Rathore agrees too. Our daughters are our future… give my love to her with a big hug!!!"

Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya bring depth and strength to the characters in the film Jawan, which is directed by Atlee.

On Thursday morning, Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Instagram and penned an appreciation note for the team of 'Jawan' including actors Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, director Atlee and of course Shah Rukh "bhai".

The film has taken the box office by storm. It has become the fastest Hindi movie to cross the ₹500 crore mark at the global box office. It took the film just four days to reach this milestone. 'Jawan' hit the theatres on September 7. There's no stopping for the film at the box office.

'Jawan' marks the second release of SRK this year after blockbuster 'Pathaan', which also featured Deepika Padukone.

Now SRK fans are waiting for him to see in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'. The film is expected to release in December.