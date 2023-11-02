Netflix's surprise release of Jawan's extended cut came on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday. It is available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Netflix dropped a surprise at midnight on the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan's birthday on November 2. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Netflix revealed the OTT release through a post on social media platform X that stated the extended cut will be streaming From November 2 onwards on the OTT platform Netflix in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The post reads, "Birthday Jawan ka hai par gift sab ke liye. We're good to go! Jawan (the extended cut) is now streaming in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, only on Netflix {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Atlee directed Jawan made a worldwide box office collection of approximately ₹1,150 crore, with the Hindi version alone amassing over ₹590 crore nett and tops among one of the all-time blockbusters at the Indian box Office.

'Jawan’ which hit theatres on September 7 managed to set and break numerous records, including those held by Shah Rukh Khan's previous release ‘Pathaan,’ which earned ₹543 crore in India and ₹1,043 crore globally.

‘Jawan’ which was released on September 7 surpassed these figures in both Indian and global earnings. However, the top spot is still held by Aamir Khan, whose film ‘Dangal’ earned over ₹2,000 crores. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Girija Oakin prominent roles, 'Jawan' achieved a record-breaking opening day collection of ₹75 crore in India. Jawan raked in ₹129.06 crore at the global box office on its first day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Biggest grossers of 2023 Three out of five biggest grossers of 2023 are helmed by Tamil directors with the top spot taken over by Jawan's director Atlee, second by Jailer's Nelson, and third by Leo's Lokesh Kanagaraj, according to film trade analyst Sumit Kadel. Shah Rukh Khan's next film is Rajkumar Hirani's ‘Dunki,’ set for release around Christmas.

