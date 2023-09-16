Shah Rukh Khan and the entire team of "Jawan" celebrated the film's remarkable success at a press meet held at Yash Raj Films Studios in Mumbai on September 15. Since its release on September 7, the movie has raked in nearly ₹700 crore at the box office, reported PTI.

Ahead of the press conference celebrating the success of "Jawan," Shah Rukh Khan's fans gathered outside YRF Studio with a massive banner, showcasing their support and enthusiasm for the film's achievements. Shah Rukh Khan was left in awe as fans erupted in cheers during his entrance at the "Jawan" press conference. Even during the press conference, SRK had to shush the fans a number of times as they continued to cheer for their idol. Shah Rukh Khan expressed his gratitude to fans for the overwhelming success of "Jawan" and dedicated this achievement to the film's technical team, whom he hailed as the true heroes and heroines behind the movie. Also read: Jawan Box Office collection Day 7: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie sells over 1.8 lakh tickets in Day 8 advance booking Nayanthara, the film's leading lady, was unable to attend the event due to her mother's birthday celebration. Shah Rukh Khan sent a special birthday wish from the stage, and Nayanthara expressed her gratitude in a recorded message for the support she received from fans and the media.

Directed by renowned Tamil filmmaker Atlee, this pan-India production features a stellar cast including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and a special appearance by Deepika Padukone. "Jawan" was released worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Shah Rukh Khan mentioned that the journey of creating "Jawan" spanned four years, primarily due to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reflecting on this extended timeline, Shah Rukh Khan remarked, “Very seldom do we get this opportunity that we get to live so many years with a film. 'Jawan' has been with us for four years because of Covid and time constraints."

"A lot of people didn't return to their homes. There are many who had their kids here, like director Atlee. The real heroes and heroines of this film are the technicians who worked hard for the last four years," said Shah Rukh.

In a post on X (formerly twitter) one of the user posted a photo of Director Atlee pointing towards Shah Rukh Khan and captioned it," Atlee saab's direction mode still ON. Jawan"