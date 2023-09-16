Jawan press conference: Shah Rukh Khan gets overwhelmed by fans' reactions2 min read 16 Sep 2023, 09:58 AM IST
Jawan, directed by Atlee, achieved huge success with ₹700 crore at the box office. Shah Rukh Khan expressed gratitude to the fans and the technical team.
Shah Rukh Khan and the entire team of "Jawan" celebrated the film's remarkable success at a press meet held at Yash Raj Films Studios in Mumbai on September 15. Since its release on September 7, the movie has raked in nearly ₹700 crore at the box office, reported PTI.
Directed by renowned Tamil filmmaker Atlee, this pan-India production features a stellar cast including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and a special appearance by Deepika Padukone. "Jawan" was released worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
Shah Rukh Khan mentioned that the journey of creating "Jawan" spanned four years, primarily due to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reflecting on this extended timeline, Shah Rukh Khan remarked, “Very seldom do we get this opportunity that we get to live so many years with a film. 'Jawan' has been with us for four years because of Covid and time constraints."
Also read: ‘Jawan is indeed about…’: Read Shah Rukh Khan's response to fan's daughter
"A lot of people didn't return to their homes. There are many who had their kids here, like director Atlee. The real heroes and heroines of this film are the technicians who worked hard for the last four years," said Shah Rukh.
In a post on X (formerly twitter) one of the user posted a photo of Director Atlee pointing towards Shah Rukh Khan and captioned it," Atlee saab's direction mode still ON. Jawan"
One user posted a video of the press conference on social media platform Instagram and suggested the excitement and happiness among fans over sight of Shah Rukh khan and Deepika Padukone. He captioned it, “Fans enjoy with their heart out at the press conference of Jawan !"
Deepika disclosed that she was in Hyderabad filming for 'Project K' when SRK and Atlee approached her, outlining her role in the movie. She expressed that the length of her character didn't matter as much as the significant impact it had on the narrative.
Speaking about her collaboration with SRK, she said, "When Shah Rukh and I are working together, we are not just co-stars, it’s not formal, there is just a lot of love and that’s what always comes through in our work."