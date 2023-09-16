comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 15 2023 15:57:13
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 132.05 0.3%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 634.15 1.57%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 194.2 -0.46%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 441.1 1.07%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,661.9 1.24%
Business News/ News / India/  Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee 'fooled' Deepika Padukone; here's how
Back

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee 'fooled' Deepika Padukone; here's how

 2 min read 16 Sep 2023, 11:15 AM IST Edited By Fareha Naaz

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and the team of 'Jawan' celebrated the film's success at a press meet held at Yash Raj Films Studios in Mumbai.

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone graced the stage with a dance performance at an event commemorating the triumph of their film, 'Jawan' in Mumbai on September 15. (AFP)Premium
Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone graced the stage with a dance performance at an event commemorating the triumph of their film, 'Jawan' in Mumbai on September 15. (AFP)

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and the entire team of "Jawan" celebrated the film's remarkable success at a press meet held at Yash Raj Films Studios in Mumbai on September 15. Since its release on September 7, the movie has raked in nearly 700 crore at the global box office, reported PTI.

Deepika said that she was in Hyderabad filming for 'Project K' when SRK and Atlee approached her, outlining her role in the movie. She expressed that the length of her character didn't matter as much as its significant impact on the narrative.

Speaking about her collaboration with SRK, she said, "When Shah Rukh and I work together, we are not just co-stars, it’s not formal, there is just a lot of love and that’s what always comes through in our work.

Deepika, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in "Om Shanti Om" and has since collaborated on several films, described her experience working on "Jawan" and her appreciation for the film's vision.

Also read: Jawan press conference: Shah Rukh Khan gets overwhelmed by fans' reactions

Shah Rukh Khan playfully joked that he and director Atlee "fooled" Deepika into believing she had a cameo in the film while she was one of the main characters. He said, “Deepika is feeling the most awkward, I will tell you why, because she feels, main to dosti me chhota so role karne aa gayi thi." 

He thanked her for being part of the project, considering her not just a co-star but also “a family".

The film "Jawan" features Shah Rukh Khan in the role of Vikram Rathore and his son Azad. Deepika's character, Aishwarya, is Vikram Rathore's wife and Azad's mother, and her scenes are portrayed in flashbacks.

Shah Rukh Khan mentioned that, while watching Deepika shoot for the song "Besharam Rang" for "Pathaan", he had doubts about Deepika playing a mother. However, there was no hesitation in Deepika's mind.

Also read: ‘Jawan is indeed about…’: Read Shah Rukh Khan's response to fan's daughter

When asked about any apprehensions about playing an onscreen mother, Deepika mentioned that she approached the role based on the film's vision and storytelling. She said, ""I don't think that I am playing sultry in one movie, and a mother in the next. I personally didn't approach it like that. I invested in the vision, in the story, if that meant I play the role of a mother, to enable the storytelling, so be it,"

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 16 Sep 2023, 11:15 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App