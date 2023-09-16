Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and the team of 'Jawan' celebrated the film's success at a press meet held at Yash Raj Films Studios in Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and the entire team of "Jawan" celebrated the film's remarkable success at a press meet held at Yash Raj Films Studios in Mumbai on September 15. Since its release on September 7, the movie has raked in nearly ₹700 crore at the global box office, reported PTI.

Deepika said that she was in Hyderabad filming for 'Project K' when SRK and Atlee approached her, outlining her role in the movie. She expressed that the length of her character didn't matter as much as its significant impact on the narrative.

Speaking about her collaboration with SRK, she said, "When Shah Rukh and I work together, we are not just co-stars, it's not formal, there is just a lot of love and that's what always comes through in our work.

Deepika, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in "Om Shanti Om" and has since collaborated on several films, described her experience working on "Jawan" and her appreciation for the film's vision.

Also read: Jawan press conference: Shah Rukh Khan gets overwhelmed by fans' reactions Shah Rukh Khan playfully joked that he and director Atlee "fooled" Deepika into believing she had a cameo in the film while she was one of the main characters. He said, “Deepika is feeling the most awkward, I will tell you why, because she feels, main to dosti me chhota so role karne aa gayi thi."

He thanked her for being part of the project, considering her not just a co-star but also "a family".

The film "Jawan" features Shah Rukh Khan in the role of Vikram Rathore and his son Azad. Deepika's character, Aishwarya, is Vikram Rathore's wife and Azad's mother, and her scenes are portrayed in flashbacks.

Shah Rukh Khan mentioned that, while watching Deepika shoot for the song "Besharam Rang" for "Pathaan", he had doubts about Deepika playing a mother. However, there was no hesitation in Deepika's mind.

Also read: 'Jawan is indeed about…': Read Shah Rukh Khan's response to fan's daughter When asked about any apprehensions about playing an onscreen mother, Deepika mentioned that she approached the role based on the film's vision and storytelling. She said, ""I don't think that I am playing sultry in one movie, and a mother in the next. I personally didn't approach it like that. I invested in the vision, in the story, if that meant I play the role of a mother, to enable the storytelling, so be it,"