The Ministry of Defence has constituted a high-level expert committee, under the chairmanship of former MP Baijayant Panda, for a comprehensive review of National Cadet Corps (NCC) in order to make it more relevant in changed times.

Former Team India captain MS Dhoni and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra are among the members part of the Committee.

The committee will suggest measures to empower NCC cadets to contribute more effectively towards nation building. It will propose ways for gainful engagement of NCC Alumni for betterment of the organisation. The committee will also recommend best practices of similar international youth organisations for inclusion in NCC curriculum.

"The Terms of Reference of the Committee, inter-alia, broadly provide for suggesting measures which can empower NCC cadets to contribute more effectively towards nation building and national developmental efforts in various sectors; propose measures for gainful engagement of its Alumni for betterment of the organisation as a whole and to study/recommend best practices of similar international youth organisations for inclusion in the NCC curriculum," the ministry said in a statement.

Besides Dhoni and Mahindra, other members of the Committee are: MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Sanjeev Sanyal (Principal Economic Advisor, Ministry of Finance), Najma Akhtar (Vice Chancellor, Jamia Millia Islamia), Vasudha Kamat (Former VC, SNDT Women’s University), Mukul Kanitkar (National Organizing Secretary, Bhartiya Shikshan Mandal), Maj. Gen. Alok Raj (Retd), DICCI Chairman Milind Kamble, SIS India Limited MD Rituraj Sinha, Vedika Bhandarkar (COO-Water.org), Databook CEO Anand Shah, Mayank Tewari, JS (Trg), DoD.

The NCC is the largest uniformed organisation which aims at developing character, discipline, a secular outlook and ideals of selfless service amongst young citizens. It also aims to create a pool of organised, trained and motivated youth with leadership qualities in all walks of life.

