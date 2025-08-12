Jaya Bachchan gets angry again, pushes man trying to take selfie - Watch viral video

Known for her no-nonsense taking personality, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday lost her cool in public and pushed a man trying to take a selfie with her at the Constitution Club in Delhi.

The video of the incident is now going viral on social, where Bachchan is seen pushing the man away and is heard saying, “Kya kar rahe hai aap (What are you doing?) What is this?”

In the video, Bachchan's fellow parliamentarian and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi was also seen standing near her. When Bachchan shoved the man, Chaturvedi turned to look around and then went ahead to walk towards the Club.

Previous incidents: Earlier too, Jaya Bachchan has blasted people in public. During the special debate on Operation Sindoor in the Parliament, the Rajya Sabha MP slammed the members of the treasury bench for interrupting her and said, "Either you speak or I will speak".

Priyanka Chaturvedi, who was sitting beside Bachchan in the Rajya Sabha also received a minor scolding from the Samajwadi Party leader.

When Bachchan was asking the treasury bench not to interrupt her when she was speaking, Chaturvedi was seen gesturing with her right arm. This let Bachchan turned towards the Sena UBT MP and said, “Priyanka, don’t control me.”

Also, in July-August 2024, Jaya Bachchan got infuriated in the Rajya Sabha when she was introduced as 'Jaya Amitabh Bachchan' by the Upper House chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Expressing her strong disapproval of the way she was introduced, she said, "I Jaya Amitabh Bachchan want to say this that I am an artist and I understand body language and expressions. And sir, your tone is not acceptable. We are colleagues sir, you maybe sitting on the Chair..."