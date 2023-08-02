comScore
Jaya Bachchan requests Indian government to bring back baby girl Ariha Shah from Germany

 1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 05:54 PM IST Livemint

Bachchan says we will put in a request to Indian external affairs minister and the German embassy as well to bring back Ariha Shah

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and Samajwadi Party MPs Jaya Bachchan and Dimple Yadav with Dhara Shah, whose baby girl Ariha Shah has been living in a foster care in Berlin for over 20 months, at Parliament House complex in New Delhi, Wednesday. (PTI)Premium
Samajwadi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan on Wednesday requested the Indian government to bring back Dhara’s child Ariha Shah, who has beenliving in a foster care in Berlin,Germany for around two years.

“I am presenting Dhara Shah in front of everyone whose daughter Ariha Shah has been taken by the German govt for 2 years now. She has come to seek help from the parliamentarians. Due to cultural differences, they have taken a strict stand and we will put in a request to the external affairs minister and the German embassy as well,"said Bachchan while talking to the media.

“We request the Indian govt to bring the child and keep her in a foster home inIndia. The necessary judgement should be made by the Indian govt and not by the German govt," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Ariha Shah was accidentally hurt by her grandmother in September 2021 following which the German authorities took the baby away, who is currently under German foster care.

 

On July 20, India said it remained engaged with Germany for the return of the baby girl, according to a PTIreport.

India has been maintaining that it is important for the child to be in her linguistic, religious, cultural and social environment.

At a media briefing, external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said sending back the child to India is important for her cultural and national identity.

“We have made very clear our desire to safeguard the child's cultural and national identity and ensure her return to India. We remain engaged with German authorities in this regard," he said.

“There are separate parallel judicial proceedings underway and we are keeping close track of that," Bagchi also said.

In December last year, external affairs minister S. Jaishankar conveyed to his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock concerns over the baby girl.

 

