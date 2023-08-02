Jaya Bachchan requests Indian government to bring back baby girl Ariha Shah from Germany

Jaya Bachchan requests Indian government to bring back baby girl Ariha Shah from Germany1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 05:54 PM IST
Bachchan says we will put in a request to Indian external affairs minister and the German embassy as well to bring back Ariha Shah
Samajwadi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan on Wednesday requested the Indian government to bring back Dhara’s child Ariha Shah, who has beenliving in a foster care in Berlin,Germany for around two years.
On July 20, India said it remained engaged with Germany for the return of the baby girl, according to a PTIreport.
India has been maintaining that it is important for the child to be in her linguistic, religious, cultural and social environment.
At a media briefing, external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said sending back the child to India is important for her cultural and national identity.
“We have made very clear our desire to safeguard the child's cultural and national identity and ensure her return to India. We remain engaged with German authorities in this regard," he said.
“There are separate parallel judicial proceedings underway and we are keeping close track of that," Bagchi also said.
In December last year, external affairs minister S. Jaishankar conveyed to his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock concerns over the baby girl.