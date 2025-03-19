Jaya Bachchan says no one can match the popularity of actors—unless ‘you are Narendra Modi’

Samajwadi Party MP and veteran film actress Jaya Bachchan has said that nobody can ever match the popularity of actors—unless you are Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She made the comment at an event in New Delhi.

Many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders win elections only because of Modi's name, Jaya Bachchan added.

“I feel this very strongly. I belong to the opposition, but the fact is that the ruling party leaders, whether they were film actors or non-film actors, emerged victorious only because of Narendra Modi's name, not because of their own political capability,” she added.

The Samajwadi Party MP also spoke about film actors joining politics, saying: “Maybe after being an actor and achieving success, and getting people to be fond of you, you want to do something for them. If a political leader stands today, I am sorry, please forgive me for saying this, but apko dekhne chaar aadmi bhi nahi aaenge (Not even four people will come to see you) until and unless you are a known person.”

“Whether they give the vote to you or not, that’s up to them, but they will definitely come to see you. People in politics want the crowd to come and listen to them, but first, they have to come to see you, and only then can they listen to you,” she remarked.

To a question whether politicians can ever match the popularity of actors, Bachchan said: “No. Until and unless you are Narendra Modi, nobody else.”

ED Threats Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, who was also present at the event, said celebrities should take a stand on important matters. To this, Bachchan said: “It is easier said than done.”