Jayakwadi dam water stock now 96%, discharge from canal begins

AURANGABAD : As the water level in Jayakwadi dam in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra reached 96 per cent of its storage capacity, the process to discharge water from its right canal began on Thursday, officials said.

Jayakwadi is the largest dam in Marathwada region of Maharashtra.

Jayakwadi is the largest dam in Marathwada region of Maharashtra.

According to an official, the inflow of water into Jayakwadi dam reached 5,856 cusecs on Thursday. Therefore, the process to discharge water from the right canal was undertaken as a step to maintain the dam's water level.

"The discharge began at 100 cusecs. It will be increased by 100 cusecs every two hours until it reaches 700 cusecs," executive engineer Rajendra Kale told PTI.

The released water will reach Majalgaon dam in Beed district in the next four days, he added.

According to another official, Jayakwadi dam is now 96.03 per cent full with a live water storage of 2,084.85 MCM (million cubic metres).

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.