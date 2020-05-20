Jaypee Infratech resolution behind bulk of banks' Jan-Mar recoveries under IBC

The realisation ratio (realisation as a percentage of dues) in the March quarter is higher than the total realisation ratio since the beginning of IBC at 46% and also higher than that of the December quarter of FY20, showed data from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI). It was at 12.16% in the December quarter. These realisation numbers are based on resolution plans approved by bankruptcy tribunals and do not necessarily mean that banks have recovered the dues.