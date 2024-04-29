Prajwal Revanna 'sex video' case: Hassan MP calls videos ‘morphed’, FIR lodged, JD(S) welcomes SIT probe. 10-point
Prajwal Revanna, grandson of former PM HD Deve Gowda, booked in sexual harassment case. FIR filed against JD(S) MP and his father HD Revanna. Case registered under sections 354A, 354D, 506, and 509 of IPC.
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna has been booked in a sexual harassment case following complaints by his former house help.
