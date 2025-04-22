JD Vance meets Modi in Delhi: Hails PM as ‘great leader’, commits to ‘relationship with India’

United States Vice President JD Vance met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the first day of his India visit and hailed him as a ‘great leader’. Vance also expressed gratitude for hosting his family at the PM's residence in New Delhi.

Responding to PM Modi's post, Vance said “It was an honor to see Prime Minister Modi this evening. He’s a great leader and he was incredibly kind to my family.”

“I look forward to working under President Trump’s leadership to strengthen our friendship and cooperation with the people of India!”



After meeting Vance, Modi had posted, "Pleased to welcome US Vice President JD Vance and his family to New Delhi. We reviewed the fast-paced progress following my visit to the US and meeting with President Trump. We are committed to mutually beneficial cooperation, including in trade, technology, defence, energy and people-to-people exchanges."

In another post he said, “I look forward to strengthening our nation's relationship with India, and thank him for his country's warm welcome and hospitality.”





The US Vice President, currently on a four-day official visit to India, arrived in Delhi on Monday along with his family and from there he left for Jaipur. As part of the itinerary, he is scheduled to visit Agra on April 23. The visit will conclude with their departure from India at 6:40 a.m. on April 24.

The visit comes closely on the heels of a positive and successful meeting between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi in Washington earlier this year.

What was discussed in Modi-Vance meeting? During their meeting, Modi and Vance reaffirmed the strong partnership between the two countries. They officially launched a new initiative called the India-U.S. COMPACT (Catalyzing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology) for the 21st Century. According to a statement from the U.S. Vice President’s office, the initiative is based on mutual trust, shared interests, goodwill, and strong connections between the people of both nations.

The two leaders also noted progress in talks for a U.S.-India Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) and announced that the Terms of Reference for the negotiations have been finalised.

The statement from Vance's office said, “Vice President Vance and Prime Minister Modi welcomed significant progress in the negotiations for a US-India Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) and formally announced the finalization of the Terms of Reference for the negotiations, laying down a roadmap for further discussions about our shared economic priorities.”

It said BTA presents an opportunity to negotiate a new and modern trade agreement focused on promoting job creation and citizen well-being in both countries. The goal is to enhance bilateral trade and supply-chain integration in a balanced and mutually beneficial manner.

"Guided by their respective visions of 'Amrit Kaal for India' and 'Golden Age for America,' BTA is expected to create new opportunities of growth for workers, farmers, and entrepreneurs in both countries," the statement said.