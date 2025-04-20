JD Vance's first India visit: Taj Mahal tour to dinner with PM Modi - what the US VP's 4-day itinerary looks like?

US Vice President JD Vance will arrive India on Monday, April 21 for his first ever official visit to the country, along with his Indian-origin wife Usha Chilukuri Vance and their three children.

JD Vance's official visit to India comes amid the 90-day-tariff pause window. Vance and his family will be in India for four days.

The US Vice President will be accompanied by at least five senior US officials, including representatives from the Pentagon and the State Department, stated reports.

Here's the complete itinerary of the US Vice President's visit:

JD Vance India visit: Date, time The Ministry of External Affairs stated that JD Vance and his family will be received at the Air Force Station, Palam, at 10:00 am on Monday, April 21.

Where will JD Vance stay in Delhi? The Vance family will be staying at the ITC Maurya Sheraton hotel in Delhi, mentioned a report by TOI.

JD Vance India visit itinerary: Cities and key stops

Shortly after landing in Delhi, Vance and his family are expected to visit the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple and a market selling traditional Indian crafts, stated reports.

Date Event Monday, April 21 JD Vance and family to land in India, Delhi Monday, April 21 JD Vance to meet PM Modi for dinner and a formal meeting at 6:30 pm IST at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg Tuesday, April 22 JD Vance and family to travel to Jaipur, and stay at Rambagh Palace. They are likely to visit famous sites such as the Amber Fort. Wednesday, April 23 JD Vance and family to take a trip to Agra. They will visit the iconic Taj Mahal, and Shilpgram, a market known for Indian art and crafts Thursday, April 24 Vances to depart India at 6:40 am IST

Why JD Vance is visiting India? Vance is set to visit India for bilateral talks on economic, trade and geopolitical ties. India and the US are working towards a bilateral trade agreement with the goal of increasing bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030.

What JD Vance will discuss in India? JD Vance and PM Modi's discussions are expected to cover topics like energy diversification, with the US offering support for India's energy sourcing through investments in nuclear technology, as per multiple reports.

In a statement, the White House shared: "The VP will discuss shared economic and geopolitical priorities with leaders in each country."